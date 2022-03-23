Rays vs Braves Spring Training game thread

The Atlanta Braves will return to CoolToday Park Wednesday for a matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Kyle Wright will make his first start of the spring and is looking to earn one of the final spots in the team’s rotation to begin the season. Wright made just two starts at the major league level during the season in 2021 but finished his season at Triple A on a good note and then had two solid performances for Atlanta in the World Series.

Atlanta’s lineup for Wednesday has an Opening Day feel to it as Brian Snitker will roll out most of his regulars minus catcher Travis d’Arnaud. Manny Pina will make his first appearance of the spring and will hit eighth while Orlando Arcia is the DH and will hit ninth.

For the Rays, Shane McClanhan will get the start on the mound. Reigning AL Rookie of the Year Randy Arozarena will be in left and hitting third while Austin Meadows will DH and hit cleanup.

Wednesday’s game will get underway at 1:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, March 23, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: WIFN 1340 AM / 103.7 FM