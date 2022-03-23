 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braves option Drew Waters, Touki Toussaint to Gwinnett

Atlanta trims two more players from its spring roster.

By Kris Willis
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Atlanta Braves Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves announced a couple of roster moves in advance of Wednesday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Atlanta optioned right-hander Touki Toussaint and outfielder Drew Waters to Triple A Gwinnett.

Neither move is surprising. Toussaint started Monday’s game and allowed four hits and one run over two innings. With the regular starters working their way into the mix, Toussaint will go over to minor league camp and continue to log innings. This would seemingly take him out of the mix to begin the season in the rotation.

Waters started the first two exhibition games of the spring and homered in his first at-bat. He was scratched from Sunday’s start due to a tight hamstring. Given Atlanta’s outfield situation, Waters was unlikely to break camp with the club, but could be an option down the road if needed.

