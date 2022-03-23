Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson homer in tie game with Rays

Austin Riley homered twice to stake the Atlanta Braves to an early lead, but the bullpen faltered late in a 7-7 tie with the Tampa Bay Rays.

After a scoreless first, Atlanta’s offense got on the board in the second against Rays starter Shane McClanahan. Austin Riley led off the frame with his first home run of the spring to give the Braves an early 1-0 lead.

RILEY ROCKETS ARE BACK pic.twitter.com/9AKH1eTW25 — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) March 23, 2022

After a strikeout by Adam Duvall, Dansby Swanson leveled off on a fastball out over the plate and drove it over the berm in left to extend the lead to 2-0.

Dansby is still in World Series Game 6 mode pic.twitter.com/YrFABqSQvf — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) March 23, 2022

Kyle Wright is among the group of pitchers competing for a spot in the starting rotation to open the season. He made his first start of the spring Wednesday and tossed three scoreless innings. Wright allowed a leadoff single in the first to Josh Lowe, but got a double play grounder off the bat from Ji-Man Choi and then struck out Randy Arozarena to end the inning.

Wright allowed a one-out single to Francisco Mejia in the second but left him stranded. He walked Vidal Brujan to start the third and then allowed a single to Ford Proctor. However, Wright got Lowe to ground into another double play and then got Choi to fly out to end the inning.

The Braves tacked on two more runs in the fifth as Riley connected for his second home run of the game off former Braves right-hander Matt Wisler.

This is not a replay.@austinriley1308 got another one. pic.twitter.com/3Ybky9m63c — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) March 23, 2022

Darren O’Day, Sean Newcomb and A.J. Minter combined for four scoreless innings while allowing three hits and three walks to go along with five strikeouts.

Brandon Brennan took over for Atlanta in the eighth and immediately found trouble. Evan Edwards singled and Niko Hulsizer walked to lead off the frame. After a ground out advanced both runners, Joe Hudson singled to score two to cut Atlanta’s lead to 4-2. Brennan then walked Kameron Misner and allowed a bloop single to Tristan Gray to load the bases.

Brennan was replaced by Tyler Ferguson who got Miles Mastrobuoni to fly out to left. Hudson tagged and scored on the play to make it 4-3. Ferguson then walked Esteban Quiroz to reload the bases but got Diego Infante to ground out to end the inning.

Atlanta got one run back in the bottom of the eighth as Yariel Gonzalez scored on a sacrifice fly by Braden Shewmake to make it 5-3. Nick Vincent took over in the ninth for Atlanta, but was unable to close it out. Hulsizer tripled off the center field wall with one out and then came home to score on a two-out single by Hudson to make it 5-4. Misner dumped a single to left and Gray followed with a hit to right to tie the game. Mastrobuoni then doubled to left to score two more runs and give Tampa a 7-5 lead.

Brandon Sittinger replaced Vincent and got Esteban Quiroz to ground out to bring the inning to a merciful end. Atlanta wasn’t finished as Jesse Franklin singled with one out and then moved over to third on a double by Vaughn Grissom. Franklin scored on a ground out by Jenista to make it 7-6. Trey Harris followed with a bloop single to left that scored Grissom to tie the game again at 7-7. Harris advanced to third on a single by Yariel Gonzalez, but Jacob Pearson popped out to end the inning.

Both teams elected to end the game there giving the Braves their second tie of the spring.

The Braves will hit the road again on Thursday as they travel to Dunedin to take on the Toronto Blue Jays with Ian Anderson scheduled to make his spring debut.