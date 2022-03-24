This Day in Braves History: March 24

Braves Franchise History

1995: Braves replacement player Dave Shotkoski was held up and killed during his morning walk. Teammate Terry Blocker would help police get justice by tracking suspect Neal Douglas Evans who was out on parole. Evans pleaded guilty and served 27 years.

2012: Braves 3rd basemen Chipper Jones would begin his final season on the injured list after knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

MLB History

1889: The number of balls needed for a walk changed from Five to Four

1970- Commissioner halts the use of X-5 baseballs because they were too lively for the game

2011: MLB organizes tournament in the Dominican Republic called ‘EL Torneo Supremo (The Great tournament) with four teams of unsigned prospects. Those prospects are given the opportunity to play in front of scouts to showcase and enhance their on-field skills. In addition, they also receive education and life skills.

2015: Los Angeles Dodgers sign Cuban infielder Hector Olivera Jr to 6 years 62.5-million-dollar deal.