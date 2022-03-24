Austin Riley hit two homers in Wednesday’s spring training game against the Rays. On the pitching side, Kyle Wright threw a solid three scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Riley was almost certainly assisted by some friendly wind on one of the homers, but the other was clearly gone. The 24 year old Braves third baseman is coming off of a breakout third major league season in which he put up a 135 wRC+ and 4.2 fWAR. He improved defensively throughout the season, assisted by some positioning adjustments. While he did outproduce his batted ball profile by a decent margin, his batted ball profile was still quite good and Riley has consistently improved every year in his development. The Braves will be hoping he can at least maintain his 2021 level, or perhaps even take another step into a full-fledged MVP candidate.

Braves News

The Braves tied the Rays 7-7 as Kyle Wright started and Austin Riley starred on Wednesday.

Top prospect Drew Waters and former top prospect Touki Toussaint were optioned to Gwinnett on Wednesday.

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman wrote a piece on Kyle Wright and how Wright feels like he gained confidence from his good work in the World Series.

MLB News

Seattle signed the veteran reliever Sergio Romo who continues to extend a good career.

The Cleveland Guardians re-signed veteran pitcher Bryan Shaw

Orioles top prospect Heston Kjerstad was diagnosed with a hamstring injury that will keep him out for a while.

Pirate’s star outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who the Braves have reportedly inquired about in past seasons will be going to arbitration.

The Dodgers DFA’d Matt Beaty on Wednesday, who could be an interesting depth bat option for some teams.

The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly have shown interest in a veteran of their division rival the New York Yankees in Brett Gardner