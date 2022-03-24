Braves, Blue Jays rained out Thursday

The Atlanta Braves were scheduled to make the trip to Dunedin Thursday for a match up against the Toronto Blue Jays, but that game has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

Game Cancelled: Braves At Blue Jays pic.twitter.com/JpyWMCNgE8 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 24, 2022

Ian Anderson was originally scheduled to make his spring debut Thursday, but he was scratched early due to the weather situation. He is now scheduled to make his debut on Friday in North Port against the Red Sox.