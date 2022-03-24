 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braves, Blue Jays rained out Thursday

The Braves and the Blue Jays have been washed out for Thursday.

By Kris Willis
Los Angeles Angels v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves were scheduled to make the trip to Dunedin Thursday for a match up against the Toronto Blue Jays, but that game has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

Ian Anderson was originally scheduled to make his spring debut Thursday, but he was scratched early due to the weather situation. He is now scheduled to make his debut on Friday in North Port against the Red Sox.

