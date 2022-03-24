Starting Nine: Deal? Hearing? Case for Braves to lock up Fried, Riley, Swanson

Trials or multi-year deals? Forecasting the potential of Braves reaching multi-year deal with five arbitration-eligible players and handicapping the in-house rotation spots as Opening Day draws closer.

1. File and plenty of potential trials

These past months, the business of baseball has become an exhausting subject, filled with acronyms — CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement) and CBT (Competitive Balance Tax) — and, most recently in Braves Country, moving on from a franchise icon and locking up his replacement for the better part of a decade.

It’s meant facing harsh realities and hurt feelings, which is exactly what the next step in these proceeds has in store with the breakneck pace of it all pushing the exchanging of arbitration figures to this week, and the hearings after Opening Day.

All that is typically settled days into spring training, but these wrinkles in the timing mean players will take the field for the first time in 2022 not knowing how much they’ll actually be earning. That means those bad feelings that are often byproduct of these hearings taking place on the same day when a team needs said player to go out and perform.

Fun.

For the Braves, the awkwardness of it all could run deeper than ever. After Tuesday’s deadline, the team failed to come to terms with five players — Adam Duvall, Max Fried, Luke Jackson, Austin Riley, and Dansby Swanson — and with Atlanta being a team that exchanges figures and no longer negotiations one-year deals, instead going to trial (i.e. “file-and-trial”) it could mean the most players the franchise has ever taken before an arbitrator.

Since the process began in 1974, the most players the Braves have taken to hearings was in that first year, when they went 2-2 against Darrell Evans, Norm Miller, Marty Perez, and Frank Tepedino. The team won against the first two; lost against the others. All-time, the Braves have gone to hearing 29 times, going 18-11 and since Alex Anthopoulos took over as general manager, are 3-1, most recently splitting with Mike Soroka and Dansby Swanson last year.

While the Braves’ policy doesn’t allow for negotiating one-year contracts, it does allow for the potential of talking multi-year deals. Case in point there was in 2014, when the team avoided a hearing with Jayson Heyward with a two-year deal that bought out his final two seasons of arbitration.

Could Atlanta follow a similar script with any of the quintet of players it couldn’t come to terms with? It’s always important to know the team and players don’t always know what the other side is coming in at, which can make some of these a no-brainer to meet in the middle, even with file-and-trial tactics. But, in getting to play both arbitrator and general manager, here’s how these cases should play out.

2. The Case of Adam Duvall

Per multiple sources — basically pick your favorite Twitter follows — Duvall filed at $10.275 million, while the Braves filed at $9.275. Both those figures, it should be noted, are ahead of the $9.1 million that MLB Trade Rumors’ projections had back in February. Also, Duvall’s contract that he signed with the Marlins before last season included a mutual option for 2022 — which he didn’t exercise — at $7 million, with a $3 million buyout. Either way, the 33-year-old is headed for a raise coming off a season in which he made $5 million when he hit 38 home runs and tied a career high with 2.4 fWAR, though he hit just three percent above league average. Given the Braves have options that could have Marcell Ozuna signed through 2025, Eddie Rosario under control through 2024 and youngsters Michael Harris II and Drew Waters to join Ronald Acuña Jr. down the line, this one is all but certain to head to a trial. VERDICT: Team

2. The Case of Max Fried

A mere $225,000 seems a paltry sum to go to hearing over, especially for a starting pitcher that the Braves believe is going to be a key factor in their plans for years to come. Sounds familiar, right? The Braves were in a similar position in 2018, when they went before an arbitrator with Mike Foltynewicz over a mere $100,000, which was the smallest gap between team and player to go to hearing since 1994. Plenty of ill feelings came out of those proceedings, but Foltynewicz did follow it up with an All-Star campaign ... but we digress. Fried filed at $6.85 million to the Braves’ $6.6 million — both of which were below the projection of $7.1 million — but this case would seem ripe for a discussion of a multi-year contract. Fried is coming off a career-best 3.8 fWAR in 2021 and the league’s best second-half ERA (1.74), then capped it with a gem to in the World Series clincher. He has two arbitration years remaining, and if he continues his ace trajectory, those next two seasons could get very expensive. Now is the time, but what gets it done? Something that approaches around $10 million per, taking up those last two arbitration years and some of those free-agent years would be ideal. VERDICT: Multi-year deal/Player if it goes to trial

3. The Case of Luke Jackson

The up-and-down reliever, coming off a very “up” season in which he pitched to a career-high 1.98 ERA and was a key piece in the Night Shift bullpen in the postseason. Jackson filed at $4 million, while the Brave came in at $3.6 million. The erratic stat lines the past three seasons won’t help Jackson’s case, as he had a 3.84 ERA in 2019, then followed with his worst of any full season at 6.84 in 2020 before last year’s bounce-back. Jackson is filing at the same salary Chad Green is making from the Yankees, yet Green’s fWAR was nearly three times that of Jackson’s. He’s been through the highs and lows with the franchise, but Jackson isn’t likely for a multi-year deal, and isn’t likely to win his case, either. VERDICT: Team

Austin Riley goes deep for the second time today! pic.twitter.com/A2WM7dba1b — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 23, 2022

4. The Case of Austin Riley

Like Fried, this one seems a no-brainer, with Riley breaking out in the biggest of ways in 2021 to the tune of 33 home runs, 135 wRC+ and 4.2 fWAR. Riley, a rare Super 2, who has three more years of arbitration eligibility ahead of him, filed at $4.2 million, with the team coming in at $3.95 million. Trying to lock him up now wouldn’t be far off from how the Braves handled both Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuña Jr. in 2019. Both had three arb years left with Albies coming off a 3.7 fWAR 2018, and Acuña an equal WAR in his Rookie of the Year campaign. They’re not likely to get the steal they got with Albies (seven years at $35 million, and up to nine years at $45 million with options) or the nine figures of Acuña, but the cost could move up substantially if Riley has another monster season. With teams paying $8.5 million per fWAR in free agency, Riley’s worth would be substantial if he kept up this production. Just south of Acuña’s eight-year, $100 million deal (let’s say five years at $50-$60 million) would be a strong starting point. VERDICT: Multi-year deal/Player if it goes to trial

Dansby Swanson - Atlanta Braves (1)* pic.twitter.com/XmQSOqNdKH — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) March 23, 2022

6. The Case of Dansby Swanson

Here’s where things get really, really interesting. If you haven’t heard already, Swanson is a free agent after the season. The reports that Carlos Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, reached out to the Braves (among other teams) before his client signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Twins (that Correa can opt out of next winter) gets the internal gears thinking about what that could look like if Correa was plugged into the Braves’ offense. The local product Swanson, who sought $10 million compared to the $9.25 million the team filed at — he’s likely winning that case, unlike last year — would be imminently cheaper. He’s coming off a career-best 3.2 fWAR, but Swanson does have yet to produce a wRC+ of 100 or higher in a 162-game season. Per Spotrac, Swanson has a market value of $14.7 million per. Could the Braves keep him at home and happy at around $12 million per in buying out some of those free agent year? A subplot that he’s unfortunately tied to, Swanson is repped by Excel Sports Management, which took a serious hit for its handling of the Freeman contract situation. VERDICT: Multi-year deal

Matt Olson owns a career .804 OPS vs. lefties. pic.twitter.com/t5qbnP0fXa — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) March 23, 2022

7. East poised to test Olson’s power surge vs. lefties

Before last season, Matt Olson had hit 22 career home runs against left-handed pitching. He doubled that number in 2021, while also putting up his best OPS at .962. He did that in the American League West, which last year was home to three teams that allowed the most homers when it came to left-handed pitching vs. left-handed batters in the Angels and Rangers (tied for second at 21 homers) and the Mariners (third with 20). Now, he’s going to a division in the NL East where he’ll face four staffs that allowed 10 or fewer homers by lefties to lefties, including the league’s stingiest pitchers in the Mets (three HRs in 2021). While New York’s current depth chart doesn’t’ include a lefty starter or reliever, among the lefties that will make up East rotations, the Marlins’ Jesus Luzardo and Trevor Rogers didn’t allow a single homer to lefties last year, neither did the Phillies’ Ranger Suarez and the Nationals’ Patrick Corbin gave up just two. Whether Olson’s power surge against lefties was his turning the corner or taking advantage of bad pitching, it figures to be something to watch during his first season in Atlanta.

8. Handicapping the rotation options

The free agent pitching market has all but dried up, while there’s still the potential the Braves could deal for the likes of Oakland’s Sean Manaea or Frankie Montas (the prime chips out there with the Reds stopping their fire sale before it gets to Luis Castillo or Tyler Mahle) or picking someone up as a flyer in the coming days, we must consider whoever joins Fried, Charlie Morton and Ian Anderson in the rotation is an in-house option. Touki Toussaint may factor in but was already optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett this week, narrowing things down to the usual suspects of Tucker Davidson, Kyle Muller, Kyle Wright, and Huascar Ynoa. We’ve seen the highs of Ynoa (2.62 ERA over a six-start span last April-May before breaking his hand), Muller had a 2.88 ERA in eight appearances before getting roughed up in his last outing of 2021, Davidson posted a 3.60 ERA in four games last year, and despite his ups and downs, Wright provided the biggest moment of any of the candidates when he came up big with 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball in Game 4 of the World Series. There’s a strong chance, though, that the Braves may need three, not two of those arms to step up. The team will have 14 straight days with a game before their first in-season day off, meaning they could go to a six-man rotation. Given their experience level, the odds have to be on Muller, Wright, and Ynoa to take the early turns.

Here the top 5 & bottom 5 spenders in free agency this offseason pic.twitter.com/xNSXx3zdJT — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 23, 2022

9. Opening up the checkbook

Amid the Braves’ first base saga came the ill-timed release of Liberty Media’s financials, showing the franchise’s ownership had made $6 million in revenue per game last season and $568 million in total. The collective take was that it showed any thoughts that the organization couldn’t afford to keep Freddie Freeman were null and void. Fast forward a month since those revenues were made public, and the Braves have now spent $73.45 million this offseason in the forms of $62.15 on free agents, $8.3 million in avoiding arbitration and $3 million in extensions, and will go up when it decides the 2022 salaries of Duvall, Fried, Jackson, Riley and Swanson. Atlanta already has what would be the highest Opening Day payroll in history at $172.25 million (an increase of $41 million year over year). That increase alone is higher than the current payrolls of four franchises in the A’s ($40.9 million), Pirates ($37.8 million), Guardians ($37.4 million) and Orioles ($30.3 million). That last part is more an indictment of a system that wasn’t aided in the least bit by the new CBA but coming off a championship and taking more than a few public shots along the way, there’s little argument to be made now that the Braves weren’t willing to pay to stay on top.