This Day in Braves History: Braves Trade David Justice and Marquis Grissom to Indians for Kenny Lofton

Braves Franchise History

1981: Atlanta Braves trade veteran outfielder Gary Matthews to the defending World Champion Philadelphia Phillies for pitcher Bob Walk.

1997: The Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Indians complete blockbuster trade Braves send outfielders David Justice and Marquis Grissom to the Indians for center fielder Kenny Lofton and reliever Alan Embree. This move was a financial one for the Braves reducing the payroll by $6.8 million Justice and Grissom each had multiple years left on their contracts whereas Lofton was a free agent at the end of the season.

MLB History

1885: The Balk was made a rule

1910: The Chalmers auto company of Detroit agrees to awarding a new car to the player with the highest batting average at season’s end. Nap Lajoie won the batting title, but it was disputed by Ty Cobb so to avoid further controversy both players were awarded new cars by the company.

1917: Manager John McGraw signed a five-year contract worth $40,000 making him the highest paid person in Major League Baseball

2001: Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Randy Johnson accidentally kills it dove with a fiery fastball during a spring training game against the Giants.