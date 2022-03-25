Braves News: Roster Predictions, Opening Day Pitching Opponent Set, and More

Braves News:

The Braves need to lock up Fried, Riley, and Swanson, and here’s why.

Dansby Swanson isn’t concerned for the future of Atlanta sports, even with the departure of Freddie Freeman and Matt Ryan.

MLB’s Mark Bowman predicts Atlanta’s opening day roster.

MLB News:

NYC mayor to allow unvaccinated athletes to play 19 home games.

Reds RHP Tyler Mahle gets the start against the Braves on Opening Day. The Braves season gets underway on April 7 at Truist Park.

The Reds signed OF Tommy Pham to a one-year, $7.5M deal. Between 2017 and 2019, Pham slashed .284/.381/.475.

Phillies center fielder Odúbel Herrera is not expected to make an appearance on Opening Day. After suffering a mild strain in his right oblique, he could be set back anywhere from 4 to 6 weeks.

The Oakland A’s and C Stephen Vogt agreed to a one-year deal worth $850K. The 37-year-old is entering his 10th major league season.

The Angels and C Max Stassi agreed to a three-year extension worth $17.5M. The 31-year-old comes up huge behind the plate and he is starting to come to life on the offensive side of the ball.

The Blue Jays traded OF Randal Grichuk to the Rockies in exchange for Raimel Tapia. Tapia ranked 9th in MLB for batting average in the shortened 2020 season, obtaining a .321 average.

Reliever Andrew Miller announced his retirement after 16 seasons. The LHP exits with a career 4.03 ERA and 979 strikeouts through 829 frames.