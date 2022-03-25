Battery Power TV: Make-or-break year for Kyle Wright?

He has two big postseason performances on his resume, but Kyle Wright has yet to be able to put it together for any stretches in the regular season. As he battles for a rotation spot, is this a make-or-break year for the former first-round pick?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss the right-hander, and what it would take if the Braves were to try and lock Max Fried, Austin Riley and Dansby Swanson with arbitration hearings looming.

