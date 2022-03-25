 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Red Sox vs Braves Spring Training game thread

Ian Anderson will make his spring debut Friday against the Red Sox.

By Kris Willis
Minnesota Twins v Atlanta Braves Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

After an unscheduled day off Thursday, the Atlanta Braves are back at it Friday in North Port when they host the Boston Red Sox. Ian Anderson is scheduled to make his spring debut for Atlanta.

The Braves will go with what could very well be their lineup for Opening Day. Matt Olson moves up to the second spot in the order and will be followed by Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna. Ozzie Albies slots into the sixth spot behind DH Alex Dickerson.

For the Red Sox, Tanner Houck will make his second start of the spring. He allowed one run over 2 2/3 innings in his first start against Baltimore.

Friday’s game will get underway at 1:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, March 25, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: WIFN 1340 AM / 103.7 FM

