Braves Mailbag: Outfield situation, closer’s role and more

Baseball is back and somehow we are less than two weeks away from Opening Day. Thank you to everyone who sent in questions for this week’s mailbag. We will do it again in a couple of weeks.

With the Universal DH now implemented in the National League, can you outline when and how we use pinch-hitters moving forward? Thinking about our starting lineup, I’d rather have each of them bat than a bench-player.

Put simply, it is nowhere near as important as it was before the DH. Essentially the only pinch hit situations you will see is if there is a significant platoon split. For example, the Braves may start someone like Guillermo Heredia against a left-hander but he would likely be replaced in some situations with a right-hander on the mound. Assembling a good bench is still important in terms of depth but not nearly as important from a pinch hitting standpoint.

Honestly, how bad would an outfield of Marcell Ozuna, Adam Duvall and Eddie Rosario be defensively? When Ronald Acuna comes back, is it worth putting him in center instead of Duvall?

Pretty bad? Less than ideal? I’m not sure how much different it would be than the Rosario/Duvall/Soler outfield that we saw sometimes during the postseason. This is an interesting question and it is going to be something to follow as the season progresses. During the postseason, it felt like the Braves thought they could position themselves around their outfield’s shortcomings by leaning into the scouting reports and having guys like Soler play deeper. For the most part it worked, but will that be a viable strategy over a full season? It appears that we are about to find out.

Alex Anthopoulos recently discussed the center field situation and the possibility of Acuña playing there. He essentially said that they would evaluate the situation once Acuna was back and presumably shown that he is fully healthy. I think he would easily be the best center field solution for the roster they currently have, but they have to know he is healthy and fully recovered. I am not sure how quickly it happens, but at some point I expect him to take over in center with Duvall sliding back to a corner.

I don’t see an every day CF guy on our roster, do you think the Braves are done looking for one?

One of Anthopoulos’ favorite sayings is that they are always on the lookout for ways to improve the roster. With that said, I am not expecting to see a center fielder added before Opening Day. As he said last week, they will continue to evaluate the situation and go from there. That would seemingly include Duvall’s performance in center, Acuña’s health, and possibly how a guy like Drew Waters is performing in Triple-A. You also have to consider how another addition would fit on the roster. Duvall, Rosario, Ozuna and Acuña cover the three outfield spots and the DH. It would be hard for me to imagine them moving Duvall or Rosario into a platoon situation or a bench role.

Do you think the Freeman situation hurts the Braves’ chances of resigning Swanson if they want to? They have the same agent and it seems like Freeman’s agent was a huge pain for AA to deal with.

I don’t really think so. It is fresh on everyone’s mind right now, but at the end of the day, baseball is a business. This will be an interesting subplot for the season. I can see a situation where Swanson becomes more expensive than what the Braves will be interested in paying. If this offseason taught us anything, it is that the team will explore a number of options. There is a chance that Swanson moves on, but I don’t think that the way things played out with Freddie Freeman will have anything to do with that situation.

Should we be expecting Kenley Jansen to completely assume the closer role? Or should we be expecting him and Will Smith to be sort of co-closers?

Knowing what we know about the way Brian Snitker likes to handle his bullpen, I expect Jansen to see the majority of the save opportunities. Smith will be around on the days that Jansen isn’t available. I would love to see the Braves get to the point where they have a bullpen without defined roles that is more focused on matchups. They have plenty of flexibility in the bullpen, but I am expecting to see Jansen get the majority of the save opportunities.

If you could sign only one of the three long term, who would it be? Max Fried, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson?

I think my order would be Riley, Fried and Swanson and I would be really happy if they could lock up at least two of the three. I think Riley is the easy pick given the power and refinements that he showed at the plate. He is a middle of the order presence and could be for a long time. Fried is a close second, but I’d be more hesitant to lock up a pitcher long term compared to a hitter. I don’t think it is a slight to put Swanson third on this list, just given how good Riley and Fried are. The reality, too, is that Swanson’s best year was less than a half-season in 2020, where his fWAR/600 was around 4.3 (Swanson had 3.2 fWAR last year). Riley put up a 3.8 fWAR/600 season last year in his first full season; Fried had 3.8 fWAR in under 170 innings last year. They’re just not really in the same class right now, where Swanson projects to provide average production with some above-average upside, but both Riley and Fried are already being targeted as above-average producers. Swanson’s production is just far more easily replaceable.

The starting SS and CF for the Braves opening day of 2023 are?

Fun question. Dansby Swanson and Ronald Acuña Jr. I said above that I could easily see Swanson moving, but there are too many unknowns as far as what direction the Braves might go in to replace him. I know there was some recent buzz around Carlos Correa, but would Atlanta really be in on what could arguably be the top free agent available? Maybe, but until they do it, it is hard for me to really wrap my head around it. Until then, incumbency seems like the safest bet.

As far as center field goes, Anthopoulos mentioned the possibility of Acuña being there on Opening Day in 2023. It might be a short-term situation depending on how Michael Harris progresses. Drew Waters would seem to also be an option, but he could very well be in one of the corner spots.