Ian Anderson solid as Braves coast to 6-3 victory

Ian Anderson made his first appearance of spring training against the Red Sox on Saturday, after his last outing was a no-hitter bid in the World Series. Tanner Hauck started the game for Boston.

Anderson did not appear to have good command in the first inning, which is a theme for him, but got out of the inning allowing only a single. The Braves didn’t make much noise in the bottom of the frame, with flyouts from Eddie Rosario and Matt Olson, followed by a strikeout by Austin Riley. Anderson’s second inning was fairly similar in that he worked around a one out baserunner, this time earned via walk, for a scoreless inning. Ian recorded two strikeouts in the second, including one on a pretty low fastball in the clip below.

Alex Dickerson and Ozzie Albies followed an Ozuna strikeout with two walks to put the first runner in scoring position of the game for either team. Duvall and d’Arnaud struck out, however, ending the threat with no score. In the third, Anderson struck out the first two batters, but gave up another single to Jarren Duran, who also singled off him in the first. Ian induced a groundout to end the inning once again with no score.

Ian Anderson, Dirty Changeup...and Sword. ⚔️



Fitzgerald started his swing...and realized there was 'no way to slow down.' pic.twitter.com/EWMiRE84Cs — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 25, 2022

Dansby led off the bottom third with a walk and Eddie Rosario hit a pop up that was lost in the sun for a double to set up runners on second and third with no outs. Matt Olson drove in the first run of the game with a groundout up the middle on the first pitch. Austin Riley hit a ball just foul that would have been long gone for a homer if it had stayed fair before working a full count and hitting a line drive single to drive in Rosario. Marcell Ozuna and Alex Dickerson walked to load the bases as Houck was clearly struggling with his command in the third. Albies drove in Riley with a solidly hit sac fly to center and Adam Duvall popped out to end the third with a 3-0 Atlanta lead.

Ian Anderson’s day was done at this point as Tyler Thornburg came in for the fourth and breezed through a quick and easy 1-2-3 inning. The Braves offense had no success against Matt Barnes in the bottom of the inning, as d’Arnaud, Swanson, and Rosario struck out in order. In the fifth we got the Braves spring training debut of Kenley Jansen. Jansen retired the first two batters without much trouble, but then he walked a batter and allowed what should have only been a single to right field, but the ball bounced off of the bottom of Rosario’s glove, allowing the runner to score and allowing the batter to advance to third. Jansen got a groundout to end the inning there.

Matt Olson worked a nice 7 pitch walk to lead off the bottom of the fifth and was taken out for a pinch-runner. Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna, and Alex Dickerson were unable to do anything with this baserunner, however, going down in order. At this point, the Braves decided it was time to bring in the prospects and the journeymen in the field to close out the game. Will Smith came in to pitch and stayed on-brand, allowing a single, but striking out two in a scoreless inning. On the offensive side of the sixth, Orlando Arcia struck out, but vibes merchant Guillermo Heredia and William Contreras each singled before Pat Valaika flew out. A two RBI single from John Nogowski and an RBI single from Brock Holt later, the score was 6-0 and top prospect Michael Harris was up to bat. Harris drew a walk to load the bases, but the damage stopped there with a Ryan Goins groundout.

Another Braves top prospect got a chance to show out in the seventh, as Kyle Muller took the mound. He had a solid inning, with a strikeout and a groundout bookending a walk, which he erased by picking the runner off at first. An Orlando Arcia single was the only baserunner of the home seventh. On to the eighth, Kyle Muller was given another inning to show his stuff and he sure did, striking out two and inducing a groundout for the final out. Groundouts from Demeritte and Holt bookended the bottom of the eighth, with a Nogowski strikeout in the middle. Muller was given the ninth as his third inning of work, still only on 27 pitches through two innings. Muller allowed a leadoff bloop hit that was nearly erased by a Demeritte diving attempt that he couldn’t quite complete. Pedro Castellanos hit a high bouncing grounder through the left side to set up Red Sox runners on first and second with no outs and no quality contact. A lineout got the first out of the inning, but moved Wong over to third. Wong scored as Dearden hit a line drive single to left. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third with still only one out before Muller induced what would have been a double-play ball, but instead was a run-scoring fielder’s choice for the second out. Nolan Kingham came in to get the final out and promptly did so via groundout.

We’ll be back tomorrow for the game against the Twins at 1:05 PM ET.