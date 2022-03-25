Braves trim seven players from big league camp as opening day approaches

We are officially less than two weeks away from opening day, and the Braves trimmed their spring training list by seven on Friday evening. The following players were reassigned to minor league camp:

C Hendrik Clementina, OF Jesse Franklin, INF Yariel González, INF Vaughn Grissom, INF Braden Shewmake, RHP R.J. Alaniz, and RHP Nick Vincent.

None of the players listed above had any chance of making the Braves’ 28-man roster* to begin the season, and they will now transition to minor league camp and await the upcoming season for their assignment.

*As a reminder, MLB has reportedly agreed to expanding rosters to 28 for the month of April to combat the shortened spring training schedule.

It’s a pleasant surprise to see top prospect Michael Harris II still in big league camp. Despite spending the entire 2021 season in High-A ball, the fast-rising outfielder has stood out among his peers and seems to be on the fast track to Atlanta. Look for Harris to begin the 2022 campaign with Double-A Mississippi.

The Braves will continue trimming down the roster in the coming days. Next up for the club is a tilt with the Minnesota Twins at 1:05 p.m. ET on Saturday in North Port. Tucker Davidson will draw the start.