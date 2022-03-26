This Day in Braves History: March 26

Braves Franchise History

1998 - Free agent second baseman Mark Lemke signs a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox.

MLB History

1936 - Hank Greenberg agrees to a $20,000 contract with the Detroit Tigers.

1974 - The Boston Red Sox release future Hall of Famers Orlando Cepeda and Luis Aparicio. Aparicio elects to retire but Cepeda signs on with the Kansas City Royals.

1976 - The American League approves the sale of the Toronto expansion franchise to Labatt Brewing Company for a reported $7 million.

1996 - San Francisco voters are in favor of a privately-funded stadium to replace Candlestick Park.

2000 - The Kingdome in Seattle is demolished.

2011 - Mike Hampton announces his retirement.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.