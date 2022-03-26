Braves News: Acuña Jr.’s Return, Updated Roster Moves, and More

It’s been a long road since Ronald Acuña Jr.’s ACL tear on July 10. As we get closer to Opening Day on April 7, we also get closer to seeing Acuña back on the diamond.

The 24-year-old is on track to return to the lineup in the first week of May. To get back into the swing of things, he will not be used as a full-time player upon his return. As of now, the plan is to use him in the outfield and give him the designated hitter role.

Acuña is already looking like he is in mid-season form after launching a ball at CoolToday Park while taking batting practice.

Didn’t get it on camera, but Acuña ended his BP by saying, “I’m back” after hitting a ball that drilled the scoreboard well beyond the left-center field wall. pic.twitter.com/73BmIfVVAT — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 14, 2022

We are eager to see the All-Star return to the lineup of the reigning World Champions.

More Braves News:

Ian Anderson had a solid day on the mound as the Braves defeated the Red Sox 6-3.

The Braves are continuing to shape up their roster and reassigned seven players to minor league camp.

Atlanta’s outfield, closers, and more in yesterday’s Braves Mailbag.

Is 2022 a make-or-break year for Kyle Wright?

MLB News:

MLB updates the guidelines for “sticky stuff” and will strictly monitor the use of foreign substances.

RHP Mike Fiers signs with Leones de Yucatan of the Mexican League. Fiers only made two starts at the major league level last season, both with Oakland.

The latest teams that are connected to Michael Conforto.

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani to serve as pitcher and designated hitter on Opening Day.

The Dodgers and skipper Dave Roberts are in agreement on a three-year extension, keeping him through the 2025 season. Roberts is 542-330 as a manager.

White Sox DH Yermín Mercedes to undergo hand surgery after suffering a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. He is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

The A’s re-signed INF Jed Lowrie to a one-year contract. Lowrie will spend his seventh year in Oakland across three stints.