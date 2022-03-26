Twins vs Braves Spring Training game thread

The Atlanta Braves are back in action Saturday when they will host the Minnesota Twins at CoolToday Park in North Port. Tucker Davidson is scheduled to make his second appearance of the spring for Atlanta. Davidson allowed four hits and two runs while striking out four over two innings in his debut against Boston. Davidson is among the group of pitchers that are competing for one of the final spots in the team’s rotation for Opening Day.

The Braves will run out most of their regulars in Saturday’s game with a bit of a different alignment. Dansby Swanson will lead off with Adam Duvall, Michael Harris and Eddie Rosario in the outfield.

Braves Lineup 3/26 vs Twins



1. Swanson SS

2. Olson 1B

3. Riley 3B

4. Ozuna DH

5. Albies 2B

6. Rosario RF

7. Duvall LF

8. Pina C

9. Harris CF



Tucker Davidson LHP — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) March 26, 2022

Chi Chi Gonzalez will get the start for the Twins and will be looking to bounce back from a rough start in his debut. Gonzalez allowed four hits, three walks and five runs in 1 1/3 innings in his first appearance against the Orioles.

Saturday’s game will get underway at 1:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, March 26, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan