Braves reassign Michael Harris, Brad Brach to minor league camp

The Atlanta Braves announced a pair of roster moves following their 8-6 win over the Minnesota Twins Saturday. Atlanta announced that they have reassigned outfield prospect Michael Harris and veteran reliever Brad Brach to minor league camp.

The #Braves today reassigned RHP Brad Brach and OF Michael Harris II to minor league camp. The Braves now have 43 players in camp. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 26, 2022

Harris started in centerfield Saturday and went 0-for-3 at the plate with a strikeout. Overall, he turned heads in camp again appearing in six games while going 3-for-11 at the plate with three walks and three stolen bases. Harris spent the entire 2021 season at High A Rome and is ticketed to begin the 2022 season at Double A Mississippi.

Brach spent part of the 2018 season with the Braves and was a late addition to the spring roster. He appeared in 35 games for the Reds in 2021 but struggled posting a 6.30 ERA and a 5.04 FIP in 30 innings. He appeared in Saturday’s game for the Braves and allowed a hit and a walk in one inning of work.