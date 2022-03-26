 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braves reassign Michael Harris, Brad Brach to minor league camp

The Braves trimmed two more players from their spring roster including top prospect Michael Harris.

By Kris Willis
MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves-Workouts Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves announced a pair of roster moves following their 8-6 win over the Minnesota Twins Saturday. Atlanta announced that they have reassigned outfield prospect Michael Harris and veteran reliever Brad Brach to minor league camp.

Harris started in centerfield Saturday and went 0-for-3 at the plate with a strikeout. Overall, he turned heads in camp again appearing in six games while going 3-for-11 at the plate with three walks and three stolen bases. Harris spent the entire 2021 season at High A Rome and is ticketed to begin the 2022 season at Double A Mississippi.

Brach spent part of the 2018 season with the Braves and was a late addition to the spring roster. He appeared in 35 games for the Reds in 2021 but struggled posting a 6.30 ERA and a 5.04 FIP in 30 innings. He appeared in Saturday’s game for the Braves and allowed a hit and a walk in one inning of work.

