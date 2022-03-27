Braves News: Michael Harris reassigned, Freddie Freeman speaks, 8-2 victory, and more

The Braves reassigned top prospect Michael Harris to minor league camp along with Brad Brach. Harris got a little bit of a longer stay in the major league camp than the other prospects that similarly don’t appear to be candidates for the Opening Day roster and was even included in the starting lineup against the Twins Saturday, which consisted entirely of major league veterans that are expected to be Opening Day starters for Atlanta outside of Harris. This all further displays how highly Harris is regarded by the Braves organization. Justin Toscano of the AJC reported that Harris is expected to start the 2022 season in Double A, along with some tidbits on Tucker Davidson, Ronald Acuna Jr., Marcell Ozuna, and more.

In other news, Freddie Freeman gave a statement of farewell to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman. It should be noted that this was NOT an interview, but was a pre-written statement given by Freeman or his representatives to Bowman. My best read on this is that it is an attempt to clean up the PR mess that the past week has been for Freeman’s camp, delivered in a way that was intended not to draw too much attention. The biggest points of note are that Freeman was offered on a call with Alex Anthopoulos the options of being presented his World Series ring in Los Angeles or in Atlanta, when the Dodgers visit in June. Freeman opted to receive the ring in June in Atlanta. On this call, Freeman says he apologized to Anthopoulos for comments that he made following his signing with the Dodgers and says that his relationship with Anthopoulos “remains great”. Beyond that, the statements reads as fairly boilerplate to me, but it is linked above for all to read.

Braves News

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman explored possibilities for how the Braves lineup could look against both right handed and left handed pitching, as well as when Ronald Acuna returns to health.

ESPN’s Buster Olney praised Atlanta’s additions to the bullpen as a one of four major under-the-radar upgrades to the roster.

Tucker Davidson had a fantastic outing on Saturday and Marcell Ozuna launched a three run opposite field home run in an 8-6 Atlanta win in spring training.

MLB News

MLB made a proposal to the MLBPA involving rule changes surrounding sign stealing and generally preventing cheating.

Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte has discussed a contract extension with the club.

Phillies star Zach Wheeler threw live batting practice Saturday after starting spring training behind schedule due to multiple issues.

Jed Lowrie agreed to a one year deal to return to the Athletics

Seattle’s Evan White is set to undergo surgery for a sports hernia, which typically results in a 4-8 week absence from play.