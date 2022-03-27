Braves vs Rays Spring Training game thread

The Atlanta Braves will make the trip to Port Charlotte Sunday for another matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Charlie Morton is scheduled to make his first appearance for Atlanta since suffering a fractured fibula in Game 1 of the World Series.

The Braves will roll out a reserve heavy lineup Sunday with the exception of Travis d’Arnaud who will be behind the plate to catch Morton. William Contreras is starting in right field in what is an interesting experiment and will hit fifth. Manny Pina will DH and hit sixth.

Charlie Morton takes the mound today vs. the Rays!#BravesST pic.twitter.com/0SA5gOfUDD — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 27, 2022

Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough will be making his first appearance of the spring for the Rays. Yarbrough is coming off of a tough 2021 season where he posted a 5.11 ERA and a 4.45 FIP in 155 innings.

Sunday’s game will get underway t 1:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 27, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan