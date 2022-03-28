Braves News: Charlie Morton Makes his return to the Mound

Charlie Morton is Back!

In his first competitive outing since unfortunately breaking his leg in Game 1 of the 2021 World Series, Morton took the mound on Sunday and dazzled in front of his current Braves teammates and many of his former Rays teammates. Though the expectation all along was that Morton would likely be ready in early April, seeing him on the mound in general had to be a great sight for many. Seeing him put together an outstanding outing was simply icing on the cake.

If Morton is ready to go in early April, it certainly will be a great development. With question marks in the back half of the rotation, Atlanta could use as much certainty as possible from its duo of aces in Morton and Max Fried, as well as Ian Anderson. Morton’s ability to not only pitch at a high level but also eat innings will be of great benefit to a bullpen that may be needed more on other days when Fried, Morton, and Anderson are not starting. While it is far too early to suggest there will not be any struggles for Morton to start the season, his performance yesterday was about as good as the Braves could have hoped.

Braves News

