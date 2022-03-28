Blue Jays vs Braves Spring Training game thread

With Opening Day fast approaching, the Atlanta Braves return to North Port Monday for a Grapefruit League matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Rookie right-hander Spencer Strider is scheduled to make his second appearance of the spring, and first start, for the Braves Monday. Strider allowed four hits and struck out three while showing off a 100 mph fastball in two scoreless innings agains the Twins in his debut.

the Braves will roll out their regular lineup with the exception of catcher William Contreras who will bat ninth. Ozzie Albies moves back into the second spot in the order and will be followed by Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna.

Braves Lineup 3/28 vs Blue Jays



1. Rosario RF

2. Albies 2B

3. Olson 1B

4. Riley 3B

5. Ozuna LF

6. Dickerson DH

7. Duvall CF

8. Swanson SS

9. Contreras C



RHP Spencer Strider — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) March 28, 2022

Right-hander Shaun Anderson will get the start for the Blue Jays. He will be making his third appearance of the spring. He has allowed three hits, two runs and struck out four in four innings so far.

Monday’s game will get underway at 1:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, March 28, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: WIFN 1340 AM / 103.7 FM