Luke Jackson reportedly dealing with forearm tightness

The Atlanta Braves have enjoyed a pretty healthy camp, but one key reliever is dealing with an injury. Luke Jackson has yet to pitch in a spring game and is reportedly dealing with tightness in his right forearm per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Justin Toscano.

Luke Jackson is experiencing right forearm tightness. He’s day to day. He hasn’t pitched in a spring game yet. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) March 28, 2022

After Tuesday’s off day, the Braves will have just over a week remaining before Opening Day. MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports that Jackson has resumed throwing but their is a question as to whether he will have enough time to be ready for the start of the season.

Jackson was a key piece of Atlanta’s bullpen in 2021 appearing in 71 games while posting a 1.98 ERA and a 3.66 FIP in 63 2/3 innings. Atlanta added a couple of right-handed options to the bullpen in Collin McHugh and former Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen.