Braves News: Luke Jackson Injury, Ozzie Albies goes deep, Plus more

On the injury front so far for the Braves in Spring Training, it has been mostly good news. Charlie Morton looked excellent is his first start on Sunday, the timeline for Ronald Acuna Jr. appears to be in line with what many have thought for months, and Mike Soroka and others seem optimistic he will be able to return later this year. On Monday, the Braves received their first not so positive injury news when it comes to a significant contributor for 2022.

Luke Jackson, who has yet to pitch in a game this Spring, is reportedly dealing with forearm tightness. While he has resumed throwing, he may not be able to be available for the start of the regular season. Overall, the Braves have every reason to be cautious. However, this also sheds a light as to why the Braves were so aggressive adding to a bullpen that was already dominant during a World Series Title run.

With so many of the Braves important relief arms throwing more than the usual amount of innings in 2021, and an uncommon offseason to follow, there may be a higher than normal injury risk for some entering 2022. That is not to say its a guarantee, but going to get Colin McHugh and Kenley Jansen and others allows the Braves to have some needed depth. This is not just to support a starting staff that has plenty of uncertainty itself, but also a bullpen overall that does not need many members to carry a heavy load of work as the season starts.

Braves News

The Braves had a successful day on the diamond as Ozzie Albies and William Contreras went deep in a 5-4 win over the Jays.

Jacob Webb, who certainly showed flashes of being effective for stretches last year, was sent down in a roster move yesterday. With so much depth already in the pen, Webb will have an uphill battle to find a permanent spot this year.

Another fun development from Monday was Spencer Strider’s performance on the mound. Mark Bowman of mlb.com looks at how Strider’s stock has skyrocketed over the past three years.

