Braves, Reds Opening Day matchup to be televised exclusively on ESPN2

The start time has been pushed back to 8 p.m. ET

By Kris Willis Updated
/ new
2021 World Series Game 3: Houston Astros v. Atlanta Braves Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves are set to begin the 2022 regular season at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, April 7. That game has now been moved to an 8 p.m. ET start time and will be televised exclusively on ESPN2 per a report by The Athletic’s Reds beat writer C. Trent Rosecrans.

Coverage will get underway at 7:30 p.m. ET with a special episode of Baseball Tonight that will feature the World Series banner raising ceremony. Karl Ravech will have play-by-play duties and will be joined in the booth by Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian.

The game had been scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m. and would have been carried by either Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Southeast. So, you will have to wait one additional day for the return of the home announcers on the broadcast.

