Braves have two Apple+ “Friday Night Baseball” games

Games will stream for free to anyone with an internet connection during the first 12 weeks of the season.

By Kris Willis
MLB: AUG 24 Yankees at Braves Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Apple and Major League Baseball announced the schedule for the first 12 weeks of “Friday Night Baseball” doubleheaders which will begin on April 8. The Atlanta Braves will have a pair of broadcasts starting on Friday, May 13 at home against the San Diego Padres and then a road matchup at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies.

The home game against the Padres will begin at 7 p.m. ET. The road contest in Denver will have an 8:30 p.m. ET start.

Per the release, “Friday Night Baseball” games will be available to anyone with internet access across devices where Apple TV+ can be found. That will include pregame and postgame shows as well.

