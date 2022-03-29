Braves have two Apple+ “Friday Night Baseball” games

Apple and Major League Baseball announced the schedule for the first 12 weeks of “Friday Night Baseball” doubleheaders which will begin on April 8. The Atlanta Braves will have a pair of broadcasts starting on Friday, May 13 at home against the San Diego Padres and then a road matchup at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies.

Two Friday Braves games will be streamed exclusively on Apple TV+ during the first half of the season.



May 13: vs. Padres

June 3: at Rockies



Per the release, these games will be available free to anyone with internet accesshttps://t.co/raby7HIJDF — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) March 29, 2022

The home game against the Padres will begin at 7 p.m. ET. The road contest in Denver will have an 8:30 p.m. ET start.

Per the release, “Friday Night Baseball” games will be available to anyone with internet access across devices where Apple TV+ can be found. That will include pregame and postgame shows as well.