This Day in Braves History: March 3

2017 - The Braves announce that outfield prospect Dustin Peterson will miss the next eight weeks after hand surgery.
2017 - MLB Pipeline ranks the Braves’ farm system as the best in Baseball.
2018 - After being sidelined by a groin injury, Luis Gohara is nearing a return.
2019 - Adam Duvall homers twice to help the Braves to a 6-5 win over the Marlins.
2020 - The Braves have five prospects among MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospect list.
Braves Franchise History
1953 - The Boston Braves, who own a minor league franchise in Milwaukee, invoke the territorial privilege and block a potential move by the St. Louis Browns to Milwaukee. The Braves themselves will then move to Milwaukee.
MLB History
1946 - The St. Louis Browns signed Joe Medwick who had recently been released by the Boston Braves. St. Louis will release Medwick before the season begins.
1983 - Steve Carlton agrees to a four-year, $4.15 million contract with the Phillies making him the highest paid pitcher in league history.
1984 - Peter Ueberroth is elected as the Commissioner of Baseball.
1987 - The Special Veterans Committee elects Ray Dandridge to the Hall of Fame.
1988 - Dodgers outfielder Kirk Gibson walks out of camp after teammate Jesse Orosco played a practical joke on him by placing eyeblack in his cap. Gibson returns to camp the next day.
1998 - The Veterans Committee elects Larry Doby, Lee MacPhail, Bullet Joe Rogan and Gorgeous George Davis.
