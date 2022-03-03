This Day in Braves History: March 3

Battery Power Archives

2017 - The Braves announce that outfield prospect Dustin Peterson will miss the next eight weeks after hand surgery.

2017 - MLB Pipeline ranks the Braves’ farm system as the best in Baseball.

2018 - After being sidelined by a groin injury, Luis Gohara is nearing a return.

2019 - Adam Duvall homers twice to help the Braves to a 6-5 win over the Marlins.

2020 - The Braves have five prospects among MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospect list.

Braves Franchise History

1953 - The Boston Braves, who own a minor league franchise in Milwaukee, invoke the territorial privilege and block a potential move by the St. Louis Browns to Milwaukee. The Braves themselves will then move to Milwaukee.

MLB History

1946 - The St. Louis Browns signed Joe Medwick who had recently been released by the Boston Braves. St. Louis will release Medwick before the season begins.

1983 - Steve Carlton agrees to a four-year, $4.15 million contract with the Phillies making him the highest paid pitcher in league history.

1984 - Peter Ueberroth is elected as the Commissioner of Baseball.

1987 - The Special Veterans Committee elects Ray Dandridge to the Hall of Fame.

1988 - Dodgers outfielder Kirk Gibson walks out of camp after teammate Jesse Orosco played a practical joke on him by placing eyeblack in his cap. Gibson returns to camp the next day.

1998 - The Veterans Committee elects Larry Doby, Lee MacPhail, Bullet Joe Rogan and Gorgeous George Davis.

