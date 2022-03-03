Braves News: Players respond to cancellations, Minor League schedules and more

Major League Baseball will lose regular season games in 2022 for the first time since 1994 due to a labor dispute. Social media is adding another element to the situation as that was something that the players simply didn’t have at their disposal back in the 90s. Multiple players sounded off on Twitter and Instagram in wake of Rob Manfred’s announcement that he was cancelling the first two series of the season. Angels all-star Mike Trout let his feelings be heard in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

Regarding The MLB Lockout: pic.twitter.com/QQUC1pWr5F — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) March 2, 2022

More Lockout Notes

“We’re prepared,” said Miller. “We’ve seen this coming in a sense. It’s unfortunate. This isn’t new to us. This is not shocking. Our communication, our willingness to see each other’s point of views and find solutions and fight for what’s right is not like I’ve seen before. I can tell you that.”

Braves News

Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine, a notable figure from the 1994 strike, discussed the situation with The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz and said did his best to straddle the fence.

While the regular season remains up in the air, the show will go on for the minor league season. Braves prospects are reporting to camp this week and Opening Day is set for April 5.

MLB.com’s Anthony Castrovince put together a list of the best players that never won an MVP award. Hall of Fame third baseman Eddie Matthews comes in third on the list having finished second in MVP voting in 1953 and 1959.

More MLB News