MLB, MLBPA to have “informal” meeting in New York today, per report

Dan Halem and Bruce Meyer are set to talk or play Parcheesi or whatever

Another day, another post about something happening on the lockout/collective bargaining front. This time: apparently senior legal counsel to the MLBPA Bruce Meyer, and MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem are meeting “informally” in New York. Here’s a tweet that says the same thing.

There isn’t too much reason to get one’s hopes up, since there can’t exactly be substantive progress made without more bodies in the room. I guess Meyer and Halem will just be trying to figure out where both sides go from here.

Anyway, the lockout continues and has already resulted in some preemptive cancellation of games. Those of us that actually want to see a full regular season can hope that the cancellation may ultimately become a postponement, but that also seems like a stretch, and so... the metaphorical baseball winter drags on and on.

While I have you here, I recommend you take a look at this work by Ben Clemens at Fangraphs, to get a better appreciation of how and why we got here: https://blogs.fangraphs.com/just-how-far-apart-are-the-league-and-the-mlbpa/.

