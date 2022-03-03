MLB, MLBPA to have “informal” meeting in New York today, per report

Another day, another post about something happening on the lockout/collective bargaining front. This time: apparently senior legal counsel to the MLBPA Bruce Meyer, and MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem are meeting “informally” in New York. Here’s a tweet that says the same thing.

There are plans for an informal one-on-one meeting between MLB’s Dan Halem and the MLBPA’s Bruce Meyer, the lead negotiators for both parties, in New York today, the first between the sides since the league canceled the first week of regular-season games on Tuesday afternoon. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 3, 2022

There isn’t too much reason to get one’s hopes up, since there can’t exactly be substantive progress made without more bodies in the room. I guess Meyer and Halem will just be trying to figure out where both sides go from here.

Anyway, the lockout continues and has already resulted in some preemptive cancellation of games. Those of us that actually want to see a full regular season can hope that the cancellation may ultimately become a postponement, but that also seems like a stretch, and so... the metaphorical baseball winter drags on and on.

While I have you here, I recommend you take a look at this work by Ben Clemens at Fangraphs, to get a better appreciation of how and why we got here: https://blogs.fangraphs.com/just-how-far-apart-are-the-league-and-the-mlbpa/.