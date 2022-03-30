Braves News: Atlanta’s Roster Standings, Opening Day Details, and More

We are officially eight days away from Opening Day, and there are still some question marks on the Braves roster. With Major League Baseball announcing the roster expansion to 28 for the first month of the season, there are no major cuts that the Braves will have to make. However, there will be some competition when it comes to spots in the starting rotation and the bullpen.

Three starting pitchers are already set in stone in Max Fried, Charlie Morton, and Ian Anderson. The biggest question is who takes the two remaining spots? Kyle Wright? Huascar Ynoa? Tucker Davidson? Kyle Muller? Last week, Brian Snitker told reporters that Kyle Wright and Huascar Ynoa were the two top candidates to take over the last rotation spots.

Up next are the bullpen questions. Luke Jackson, Kenley Jansen, Tyler Matzek, Collin McHugh, AJ Minter, and Will Smith are locked in. Who’s next? Dylan Lee, Sean Newcomb, Tyler Thornburg, and Darren O’Day will find themselves competing for a spot in the ‘pen.

Next, the position players are essentially set:

C - Travis d’Arnaud

1B - Matt Olson

2B - Ozzie Albies

3B - Austin Riley

SS - Dansby Swanson

LF - Marcell Ozuna

CF - Adam Duvall

RF - Eddie Rosario

DH - Alex Dickerson

Lastly, the bench remains, with likely candidates being Manny Pina, Orlando Arcia, Brock Holt, and Guillermo Heredia.

More Braves News:

Braves vs Reds Opening Day game to be exclusively televised on ESPN2 on April 7 at 8pm ET.

The Braves will have two Friday Night Baseball games appearing on Apple+. The first stream will come on May 13 against the Padres. The second stream takes place on June 3 against the Rockies.

The Braves farm system ranks No. 27 in MLB Pipeline’s list.

Spring Training updates and looking back at past prospect lists in the Road to Atlanta Podcast.

MLB News:

The Phillies sent OF Adam Haseley to the White Sox. The 25-year-old saw his biggest major league season in 2019, making 242 plate appearances across 67 games.

Giants 3B Evan Longoria underwent finger surgery on Tuesday. There is no timetable for his return, but Opening Day is out of the question.

RHP Jon Gray gets the nod for the Rangers on Opening Day as they take on the Blue Jays in Toronto.

The Brewers named Corbin Burnes as their Opening Day starter. The Brew Crew will face off with the Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 7.

Giants OF LaMonte Wade Jr. will kick off the season on the IL after inflammation and bruising in his left knee. This is the second major injury that the Giants have faced in the last several days.

Angels RHP AJ Ramos tore his right shoulder capsule and is expected to miss the entire 2022 season. Ramos has tossed just 27 innings over the last four seasons after being plagued by injury in the same shoulder.

The Brewers signed RHP José Ureña to a minor league deal. Ureña has found himself struggling in recent years, each with an ERA higher than 5.00.