Braves vs Red Sox Spring Training game thread

After their only scheduled off day of the spring, the Atlanta Braves will return to action Wednesday and make the trip over to Ft. Myers to face the Boston Red Sox. Ian Anderson will make his second start of the spring for the Braves. He faced Boston last time out and was sharp allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out four over three scoreless innings.

Brian Snitker will go with most of his starters Wednesday. Alex Dickerson is back in there as the DH while Guillermo Heredia starts in left and will hit ninth.

For the Red Sox, Tanner Houck will make his third start of the spring and the second straight against the Braves. Houck allowed just two hits, but walked five and surrendered three runs in just 2 1/3 innings against Atlanta five days ago. Boston will roll out what could very well be its Opening Day lineup with new addition Trevor Story at second base and batting sixth.

Today’s Red Sox lineup. Is this also the Opening Day lineup?



Hernández CF

Devers 3B

Bogaerts SS

Martinez DH

Verdugo LF

Story 2B

Dalbec 1B

Bradley Jr. RF

Vázquez C — Chad Jennings (@chadjennings22) March 30, 2022

There is no local TV broadcast for Wednesday’s game but it can be seen on MLB Network and MLB.tv

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, March 30, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: JetBlue Park, Ft. Myers, Florida

TV: MLB Network

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: WIFN 1340 AM / 103.7 FM