Max Fried will start for the Braves on Opening Day

Following Wednesday’s game, the Atlanta Braves announced that Max Fried will be on the mound for Opening Day on April 7 against the Cincinnati Reds. This will be Fried’s second straight Opening Day start.

Your 2022 Opening Day starting pitcher: pic.twitter.com/e8GGg0HMPE — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 30, 2022

Fried got off to a slow start in 2021, but finished strong positing a 3.04 ERA and a 3.31 FIP in 165 2/3 innings. He came up big in the postseason hurling six scoreless innings in Game 6 of the World Series to help the Braves to their first championship since 1995.

Charlie Morton was the other candidate to get the Opening Day nod. Brian Snitker confirmed after the game that Morton will start on April 8 and will be followed by Ian Anderson on April 9. The rest of the rotation is yet to be determined.