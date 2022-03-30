Guillermo Heredia ok after hit by pitch

There was a scary moment for the Atlanta Braves in Wednesday’s 10-7 loss to the Boston Red Sox. Outfielder Guillermo Heredia was hit on the hand by a pitch thrown by Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck in the fourth inning. Heredia was attended to by trainers and left the game. However, the news is good according to manager Brian Snitker who told The Athletic’s David O’Brien that he thinks Heredia is ok.

Snitker said they don't think Heredia did any damage when hit by pitch in his hand. It just stung initially, but he was in the dugout later, acting normal. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) March 30, 2022

At this point of the spring last year, Heredia was little more than an afterthought. He went on to play an important part for Atlanta appearing in 120 games while hitting .220/.311/.354. The Braves brought him back on a one-year deal and it looks like he will slot in as a reserve outfielder that could possibly slot in to the lineup against left-handed pitching until Ronald Acuña Jr. is ready to return from injury.

It is probably wise to keep an eye on Heredia for the next few days, but it sounds like Atlanta might have dodged a bullet.