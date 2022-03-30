 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braves option Chadwick Tromp, reassign John Nogowski

Atlanta’s spring roster is now at 40 players.

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves announced a pair of roster moves Wednesday evening. Catcher Chadwick Tromp was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett while infielder John Nogowski has been reassigned to minor league camp.

The Braves acquired Tromp off waivers from the Giants late in the 2021 season. He has appeared in four games so far this spring and is 2-for-5 with a double at the plate. Tromp appeared in nine games with San Francisco and was 4-for-18 with a double and a homer.

Atlanta selected Nogowski in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 Draft. He has seen a lot of work during in the spring, tying for the team lead in games played with nine. He has five hits, including a double, in 17 at-bats during Grapefruit League play. Nogowski appeared in 52 games for the Pirates in 2021 while hitting .233/.301/.310 with a 70 wRC+

