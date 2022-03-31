Braves News: Max Fried to start Opening Day, Ian Anderson shelled, Heredia survives injury scare

It was announced on Thursday in what is usually a highly anticipated announcement, but also not a very tangibly meaningful one that Max Fried will start for the Braves on Opening Day. Fried isn’t technically a homegrown talent for the Braves after being drafted by the Padres, but came up through the Braves’ system after being traded for Justin Upton post-Tommy John surgery. Max debuted in the majors in 2017 as a 23 year old and spent some time in the bullpen before finally seizing a starting rotation spot in 2019. Fried has been very good in the last two seasons and looks to solidify himself as one of the league’s best pitchers in 2022. The Braves are giving him this symbolic honor after he closed the World Series out for them with a great game 6 start, despite getting cleated at first base in the first inning.

Braves News

Ian Anderson roughed up as Braves fall to Red Sox 10-7. The offense was good, putting up seven runs, but Anderson was absolutely shelled.

Guillermo Heredia was hit by a pitch in the hand and looked potentially injured, but Brian Snitker said he was okay after the game.

MLB News

MLB announced a somewhat bizarre home run derby global tour, involving some former players, such as Braves Legend

Trevor Bauer filed a defamation lawsuit against The Athletic regarding his legal issues surrounding a sexual encounter with a woman last year.

Philadelphia traded for another reliever as they try to avoid having yet another disastrous bullpen this season.

White Sox Andrew Vaughn avoided the worst from his hip injury.

The Blue Jays signed Dexter Fowler as outfield depth.

Injured against Braves, Pete Fairbanks is expected to miss months with a torn lat.

Top prospect Hunter Greene was named as a member of the Reds’ opening day rotation.

Giants’ Evan Longoria will miss significant time as a result of his finger surgery.