This Day in Braves History: Braves open new ballpark with exhibition game against the Yankees

Braves Franchise History

1958: The Milwaukee Braves get veteran pitcher Dick Littlefield from the Chicago Cubs for cash. this would be his 10th and final stop in the big leagues.

1959: the Milwaukee Braves trade pitcher Gene Conley and infielders Joe Koppe and Harry Hanebrink to the Philadelphia Phillies for catcher Stan Lopata

1998: The Atlanta Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 In the Brewers first game as a National League team. Milwaukee was the first team to switch leagues since the American League started in 1901. Hank Aaron help celebrate the Brewers return to the National League with a special appearance as he meant so much to both franchises.

2008: The Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates have an opening day for the ages. the Braves were trailing the Pirates 9-4 entering the 9th inning the comeback was on. The biggest play miscommunication between outfielders Jason Bay and Nate McLouth allowing a fly ball to drop between them allowing the tying runs to score forcing extra innings All of the damage coming off the Pirates best relievers Matt Capps and Damaso Marte. Unfortunately, Xavier Nady bailed out the Pirates with a three-run home run that would be the difference Despite scoring two in the bottom half it wasn’t enough falling just short with the final score of 12-11. An opening day to remember or forget.

2017: The Atlanta Braves first ever game in their new stadium was an exhibition game against the Yankees in what was then called SunTrust park.

MLB History

1968: The American League’s newest franchise chooses the nickname Pilots. the team would only last one season in Seattle before becoming the Milwaukee Brewers.

1996: The Major League Baseball season opens in March for the first time ever with the Seattle Mariners beating the Chicago White Sox 3-2 in 12 innings.

1998: Houston Astros 2nd baseman Craig Biggio finally hits into a double play. He was only the third player in Major League history to go an entire season without hitting into a double play until he hit into 2 twin killings in a 9-4 lost to the San Francisco Giants.