Rays vs Braves Spring Training game thread

With one week remaining before Opening Day, the Atlanta Braves will return to North Port Thursday where they will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Grapefruit League action. The Braves named Max Fried as their Opening Day starter Wednesday and Brian Snitker announced unsurprisingly that Charlie Morton and Ian Anderson will follow. What isn’t certain yet is what the rest of the rotation will look like.

Lefty Kyle Muller is among the group competing for one of the final spots and he will be on the mound for the Braves Thursday. Muller will be making his third appearance of the spring. He has allowed four hits, two runs and a walk, to go along with five strikeouts, in 4 2/3 innings.

Eddie Rosario was in Atlanta’s original lineup but was scratched due to a sore foot.

OF Eddie Rosario has been scratched from today’s lineup as a precaution with a sore foot.



Today’s new lineup:



Arcia – DH

Olson – 1B

Riley – 3B

Ozuna – LF

Albies – 2B

Dickerson – RF

Duvall – CF

Swanson – SS

Piña – C

Muller – LHP https://t.co/P2FXzSGMo1 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 31, 2022

Right-hander Luis Patino will be making his spring debut for the Rays. Patino had been scheduled to start last week but was scratched due to shoulder soreness. Tampa will roll out most of its regulars Thursday including shortstop Wander Franco who will hit second.

No TV or streaming option for the Braves Thursday, but you can follow along on the radio via the MLB app.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, March 31, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: WIFN 1340 AM / 103.7 FM