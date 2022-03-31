Braves option Dylan Lee and Travis Demeritte to Gwinnett, release Brock Holt (UPDATED)

Prior to Thursday’s game against Tampa Bay, the Atlanta Braves announced three roster moves as they continue to pair down in advance of Opening Day. Atlanta optioned left-hander Dylan Lee and outfielder Travis Demeritte to Gwinnett. Veteran utility man Brock Holt requested and was granted his release.

Lee was part of Atlanta’s postseason roster for the World Series. He was hit hard in Wednesday’s spring game allowing four hits, including a homer, and three runs in just 2/3 of an inning. Those were the only runs he has given up in three innings this spring. The Braves currently have a number of left-handed options available for the bullpen and Lee could figure into the mix down the road.

Demeritte appeared in seven spring games and was 3-for-16 at the plate with six strikeouts. Holt was a late addition to the spring roster and had played well going 3-for-7 with a double and a homer in four games. Brian Snitker provided an update on the situation with Holt during his morning press conference. Per The Athletic’s David O’Brien, Snitker told Holt that he wasn’t going to make the team and that is why he asked for his release.