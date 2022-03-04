This Day in Braves History: March 4

Battery Power Archives

2015 - Mike Minor is scratched from his first spring start due to shoulder tightness.

2018 - The Braves announce their first roster cuts of the spring as they option pitchers Jason Hursh and Akeel Morris to Gwinnett and reassign Kyle Wright to minor league camp.

MLB History

1884 - National League owners agree to provide two separate team benches to minimize fraternizing among opposing players during games.

1886 - The National league adopts the stolen base and the four foot by seven foot pitcher’s box. The NL also retains seven balls for a walk and rejects a rule that would award a batter first base on a hit by pitch.

1912 - Construction begins on a new ballpark in Brooklyn, New York. The park will cost $650,000 and was originally scheduled to be called “Washington Park” but will instead be named after Brooklyn Dodgers president Charles Ebbets. Ebbets Field opened on April 9, 1913 and served as home of the Dodgers until 1957.

1913 - The New York Yankees become the first major league team to hold spring training outside of the United States when they begin the spring in Bermuda.

1941 - Grace Comiskey is elected president of the Chicago White Sox following the death of her husband J. Louis Comiskey.

1948 - Stan Musial ends his holdout with the St. Louis Cardinals and signs a one-year contract for $31,000.

1972 - The Texas Rangers trade two-time Cy Young Award winner Denny McLain to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for two minor league pitchers. McLain will make just five starts for Oakland before he is traded to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for Orlando Cepeda.

1984 - The Special Veterans Committee elects shortstop Pee Wee Reese and catcher Rick Farrell to the Hall of Fame.

1994 - Michael Jordan gets his first at-bat in a White Sox uniform tapping back to Rangers pitcher Darren Oliver.

2004 - Commissioner Bud Selig announces that Major League Baseball will celebrate “Jackie Robinson Day” in every ballpark on April 15 which is the anniversary of his debut.

2009 - Manny Ramirez agrees to a two-year, $45 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.