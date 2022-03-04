Braves News: Informalities Between MLB, MLBPA on Thursday

It was reported early Thursday morning that MLB’s Dan Halem planned to meet with Bruce Meyer of the Players Association to regroup after Tuesday’s announcement of game cancellations.

There are plans for an informal one-on-one meeting between MLB’s Dan Halem and the MLBPA’s Bruce Meyer, the lead negotiators for both parties, in New York today, the first between the sides since the league canceled the first week of regular-season games on Tuesday afternoon. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 3, 2022

Nothing significant was expected to come from this meeting as an informal one-on-one, but here’s everything you need to know.

Both sides met for nearly an hour and a half, tackling topics that need to be addressed quickly. Instead of the planned one-on-one, there were actually two representatives for each side. In addition to Dan Halem, Morgan Sword represented MLB. Bruce Meyer was joined by Ian Penny.

MLB, MLBPA discussed key topics today: both bargaining subjects and timing of talks from here. Meeting went for about an hour and a half. Wound up having two people from each side: Dan Halem and Morgan Sword from MLB, Bruce Meyer and Ian Penny from the MLBPA — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 3, 2022

Specific content of the meeting was not disclosed, so we continue to wait for news about where the labor negotiation currently stands.

