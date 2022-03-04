 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braves News: Informalities Between MLB, MLBPA on Thursday

A look into what went down in New York.

By Kaitlyn Monnin
MLB: DEC 02 Major League Baseball Lockout Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It was reported early Thursday morning that MLB’s Dan Halem planned to meet with Bruce Meyer of the Players Association to regroup after Tuesday’s announcement of game cancellations.

Nothing significant was expected to come from this meeting as an informal one-on-one, but here’s everything you need to know.

Both sides met for nearly an hour and a half, tackling topics that need to be addressed quickly. Instead of the planned one-on-one, there were actually two representatives for each side. In addition to Dan Halem, Morgan Sword represented MLB. Bruce Meyer was joined by Ian Penny.

Specific content of the meeting was not disclosed, so we continue to wait for news about where the labor negotiation currently stands.

Braves News:

Braves assistant GM Ben Sestanovich on prospects Michael Harris and Shea Langeliers as they gear up for Minors Camp.

Ten defining moments of Billy Wagner’s career.

LHP Kent Mercker was not part of the Fab Four, but what made him a Very Good Brave?

MLB News:

OF Bryan Reynolds had no extension talks with the Pirates before the lockout began. The All-Star had a remarkable 2021 season in Pittsburgh.

The Rockies have reportedly shown interest in OF Michael Conforto. He joins names like Kris Bryant and Kyle Schwarber.

Royals president of baseball operations says that top prospect, INF Bobby Witt Jr., has the chance to appear in the lineup on opening day.

