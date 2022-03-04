SB Nation Reacts: When will MLB Return?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Atlanta Braves fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred cancelled the first two series of the 2022 regular season earlier this week and more are likely on the way as the labor battle between the owners and the players rages on. The two sides met in an informal manner Thursday, but it still isn’t clear when full scale negotiations will resume. The current thinking is that the month of April is likely in jeopardy and that is backed up by our latest SB Nation reacts voting as 49 percent of fans think the 2022 season will begin in May.

Manfred reiterated at Tuesday’s press conference that these six games are cancelled, won’t be made up and players won’t be paid for their full salaries once the season does resume. With more cancellations likely on the way, we asked how many games is needed for a meaningful season? Forty percent of SB Nation Reacts voters responded with 150 games for a meaningful season. Thirty-nine percent voted for 125 games.

To vote in future Reacts surveys and have your voice heard each week, sign up here.