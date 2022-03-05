Braves News: Everything you should know about where the lockout stands

There hasn’t been a ton of news concerning the lockout, considering the last formal meeting between MLB and MLBPA took place on Tuesday. However, these are the latest notes you need surrounding the lockout:

Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported Friday that four owners objected to MLB’s CBT increase offer. Those owners represented the Reds, Tigers, Diamondbacks, and Angels. Despite these objections, the league continued with their offer.

The Players Association will launch a $1 million fund to support workers who were affected by the cancellation of games. MLB will begin their own fund shortly.

The Competitive Balance Tax is one of the biggest reasons for a delayed season. The Athletic writes up everything you should know about it.

Braves News:

OF Trey Harris makes the list of prospects who aim to bounce back in 2022. Harris had an underwhelming 2021 season in Double-A, with a .671 OPS through 96 games.

Andruw Jones on Freddie Freeman, his son’s abilities on the field, and more

Huascar Ynoa has come up big for the Braves in the past. What else is he capable of doing?

MLB News:

Outlining Joe Torre’s top career moments.

Marlins RHP Sixto Sanchez underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in July. MLB’s Jon Heyman gives an update on his progress.

The Blue Jays signed SS Eric Stamets to a minor league deal. The 30-year-old has appeared in 15 big league games, each of them with Cleveland in 2019.