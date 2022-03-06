Braves News: MLB, MLBPA to meet again Sunday

Top negotiators for Major League Baseball and the MLBPA will resume negotiations Sunday as the union is set to deliver a written response to all of the league’s most recent proposals.
Both sides are also expected to revisit an expanded 14-team postseason system that would incorporate the higher seed starting a best-of-five series with a 1-0 advantage. The league’s plan currently calls for the division winner with the best record in each league to receive a bye and advance straight to the division series. The two other division winners would choose their opponents and be at home for an entire best-of-three series. The “ghost win” system has been used in the KBO since 2015.
The players are reportedly willing to reconsider the expanded postseason if it leads to more concessions on the Competitive Balance Tax.
MLB News
- A 20-round international draft is reportedly part of the ongoing CBA discussions.
- There has been a lot of speculation as to the reasons behind Derek Jeter’s abrupt departure from the Miami Marlins. The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reports that there were several issues between Jeter and majority owner Bruce Sherman. Per the report, Sherman had decided not to extend Jeter’s contract so the parting was more Sherman’s decision than Jeter’s.
- After an injury-filled 2021, Angels outfielder Mike Trout and third baseman Anthony Rendon are both 100 percent and ready for the start of Spring Training.
- No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 draft, Riley Pint has decided to unretire and has returned to the Rockies organization. Pint has dealt with multiple injuries during his professional career and decided to retire last summer.
- Oakland agreed to a minor league deal with reliever Parker Markel. He spent last season in the Padres organization.
- Former Giants right-hander Enderson Franco has signed with The Generales de Durango of the Mexican League.
Loading comments...