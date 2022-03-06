Braves News: MLB, MLBPA to meet again Sunday

Top negotiators for Major League Baseball and the MLBPA will resume negotiations Sunday as the union is set to deliver a written response to all of the league’s most recent proposals.

Both sides are also expected to revisit an expanded 14-team postseason system that would incorporate the higher seed starting a best-of-five series with a 1-0 advantage. The league’s plan currently calls for the division winner with the best record in each league to receive a bye and advance straight to the division series. The two other division winners would choose their opponents and be at home for an entire best-of-three series. The “ghost win” system has been used in the KBO since 2015.

The players are reportedly willing to reconsider the expanded postseason if it leads to more concessions on the Competitive Balance Tax.

