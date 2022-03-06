Braves minor league hitting coordinator Mike Brumley leaves organization

While the Braves’ minor league system has a bit of a reputation of producing a ton of pitchers (for better or worse), their farm system has produced a ton of quality hitters in recent years as well. Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley, and Ozzie Albies are a few of the names that have made it to the big leagues and performed at a high level.

One of the reasons for that success had been the work of minor league hitting coordinator Mike Brumley. After an eight year major league career, he coached in the Rangers, Dodgers, Mariners, and Cubs organizations before joining the Braves as their hitting coordinator in 2018. Unfortunately, his tenure with the Braves has come to an end.

Mike Brumley has left the #Braves organization. He was the minor league hitting coordinator and the coach whom Austin Riley often credited most for his big improvement and for his swing maintenance. Am told Brumley declined to get vaccinated, as required to continue in that role. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) March 6, 2022

As DOB notes in his reporting, Brumley had been credited with helping Austin Riley improve his swing during his minor league career. Riley and other success stories from the Braves’ farm system are noteworthy, but other position prospects haven’t found the same level of success or development. Brumley decided not to get vaccinated and since being vaccinated was a requirement remain the hitting coordinator, the two sides parted ways. It will be interesting to see what direction the Braves go with their hitting development going forward.