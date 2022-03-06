 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MLBPA presents proposal to the league Sunday (UPDATED)

The union agreed to allow the league to implement its stated rule changes with 45 days notice except on robot umpires

By Kris Willis
MLB: Contract Negotiations The Palm Beach Post-USA TODAY NETWORK

The MLBPA delivered a written proposal to MLB Sunday afternoon per their request. The negotiation session featured a pair of small groups led by Dan Halem and Bruce Meyer with the meeting lasting just over 90 minutes.

The Athletic’s Evan Drellich provided updates of the union’s proposal. The biggest headliner would grant the league the ability to implement three specific on-field changes with 45 days notice. They include a pitch clock, larger bases and restrictions on defensive shifting. The players however did not offer robot umpires with a 45 day notice, which was also something that the league was looking for. The union also requested a pre-arbitration bonus pool of $80 million which is five million less than its last offer.

The Washington Post’s Chelsea Janes adds that the union held steady on its CBT proposals at $238 million and on minimum salary. There was plenty of talk about a potential 14-team postseason heading into Sunday’s meeting but the players stuck with their 12 team proposal for now.

The union is also seeking a lottery system for the draft covering the first six picks. The league is currently at five. Janes also reports that the union suggested meeting Monday but there is currently nothing scheduled officially yet.

UPDATE - MLB spokesperson MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports that the league was not impressed by the union’s proposal. And around and around we go.

