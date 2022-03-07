Braves News: Minor League camp opens, Lockout update and more

We may still be a long way from the return of Major League Baseball, but minor league camp opened for the Atlanta Braves on Saturday which provided some welcoming sights and sounds from the ballpark.

Michael Harris takes BP on the first day of Braves Minor League camp pic.twitter.com/5eoAd481fy — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 6, 2022

Vaughn Grissom, the Braves’ No.13 prospect on MLB Pipeline, is not a small human being pic.twitter.com/gHhVWC1W8s — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) March 6, 2022

MLB Lockout

The other side of the equation isn’t quite as appealing. The MLBPA presented another proposal to the league Sunday that would allow MLB to implement some rule changes with just 45 days notice. Among the changes are a pitch clock, larger bases and restrictions on defensive shifts. The league did not agree for the league to implement robot umpires with just 45 days notice. The two sides remain far apart in the CBT and the pre-arbitration bonus pool. The union suggested another meeting Monday, but as of this writing, nothing is officially scheduled.

On the subject of pitch clocks, ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reports that the league wants to institute a 14-second pitch clock with the bases empty and a 19-second clock when runners are on.

MLB News