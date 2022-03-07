Battery Power: Ride can be rocky, but Will Smith gets job done

With Will Smith, it’s rarely been a smooth ride. But despite his allowing traffic on the bases, the Braves’ left-hander was among the league’s saves leaders and was brilliant in the postseason.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney on expectations for Smith in 2022, the reality of the closer position in the current state of the game and more as the Stock Watch series continues.

Subscribe to the Battery Power YouTube channel and turn on notifications to get alerts for every new episode.