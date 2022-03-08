This Day in Braves History: Atlanta no hits Houston, still doesn’t win

Battery Power Archives

2015 - Nine Braves pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter against the Astros but the game ends in a 2-2 tie after 10 innings.

2016 - Major League Baseball announces that the Braves and the Marlins will play a game at Fort Bragg on July 3.

2017 - The Braves cut down their spring roster to 49 players. Jesse Biddle, Jason Hursh and Sam Freeman are among the players headed to minor league camp.

2019 - Atlanta cuts 10 players including Luiz Gohara, Huascar Ynoa and Ian Anderson from its spring roster.

MLB History

1900 - The National League votes to shrink to eight teams. They pay Baltimore owners $30,000 for their franchise. Cleveland, Louisville and Washington receive $10,000 each. The league remained the same until 1953 when the Boston Braves moved to Milwaukee.

1923 - Judge Kennesaw Mountain Landis allows former New York Giants pitcher Rube Benton to return to the National League. Benton had previously admitted prior knowledge of the 1919 World Series fix. Benton will sign with the Cincinnati Reds.

1930 - Babe Ruth signs a two year contract with the Yankees that will pay him $80,000 per season.

1938 - Lou Gehrig rejects a one-year, $39,000 offer from the Yankees, but will give in four days later and sign the deal and report to Spring Training.

1966 - The Special Veterans Committee elects former manager Casey Stengel to the Hall of Fame.

1985 - Dave Stieb agrees to an 11-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays that is worth an estimated $25 million based on deferred payments and incentives.

2011 - Major League Baseball names Dodgers Assistant GM Kim Ng as senior Vice-President.

