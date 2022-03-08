Braves News: Freddie Freeman, expanded playoffs and more

Braves News
- MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported Monday that the Tampa Bay Rays made Freddie Freeman an offer prior to the lockout.
- Speaking of Freeman, Dodgers infielder Max Muncy voiced his support for the possible addition of Freeman this offseason.
“Imagine how dangerous we’d be if we get him in that lineup,” said Muncy. “It makes me really excited. Maybe it’s not as much first base [for me], but I think I’ve told you several times I enjoy playing second base more. If we get the DH, that’s going to be a rotating position. We’re not going to have one set DH, so that’s a way we can utilize it — to get people off their feet and get them rest days without getting them out of the lineup. I don’t think we’ll have a set DH, but that just means we’ll be rotating all around the field, and that, to me, is when it’s really fun.”
- Braves outfield prospect Michael Harris turned 21 Monday and is already turning heads at minor league camp.
“He’s a special talent,” Braves hitting instructor Greg Walker said. “I think the scouts did a really good job and [scouting director Dana Brown] did a really good job of pulling the trigger on him pretty high. Nobody else was really on him as a hitter. Everybody else was on him as a pitcher.”
- Catching prospect Shea Langeliers is also in camp and looking to build off of a solid 2021 showing for Double A Mississippi.
“I feel like I’ve definitely grown,” Langeliers said. “We’re surrounded by a bunch of great players and great coaches. We bring the best out of each other. You just grow along the way and know there is always improvement along the way. You just take that attitude every day.”
- An expanded postseason is likely coming but is it really a good idea?
Braves Podcasts
- Mississippi Braves announcer Chris Harris caught up with Drew Lugbauer at minor league camp.
MLB News
- The New York Mets agreed to a minor league contract with outfielder Johneshwy Fargas.
- The Los Angeles Dodgers and 33-year old utility player Ty Kelly have an agreement on a minor league deal.
- Former Cardinals left-hander Kwang-Hyun Kim is returning to South Korea on a four-year, $12.3 million deal.
