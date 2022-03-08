Road to Atlanta Podcast: Minor League Camp Opens and Prospect List Retrospective

Welcome to the Road to Atlanta podcast, our regular segment from the Battery Power network to discuss all things Atlanta Braves minor league baseball and prospects. Hosted by our own Eric Cole, we are your top source for minor league news, cool interviews, and opinions on the top prospects in the system. On this episode Eric is joined by Garrett Spain as we discuss the origins of the Battery Power minor league crew.

We kick the episode off with a run down of the big news of the week surrounding the opening of minor league spring training as well as taking a look at some potential impacts of the ongoing lockout at the major league level. We then dive into our focus for the week, which is a look back at how we both came to join the site and go through our first prospect list together from back in July of 2015. This was an interesting journey for both of us, and a fun look back at the evolution of Atlanta’s system and at how we view prospect evaluation.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, iHeartRadio or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.